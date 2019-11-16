Retired and Senior Volunteer Program holds pinning ceremony at Lawton City Hall

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton honored local veterans who dedicate their time to community service.
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, or RSVP, held their annual banquet and pinning ceremony this evening.
RSVP members from across the city were invited to City Hall, where volunteers were recognized for their continued service to the community.
“It’s important to recognize our volunteers and let them know that the city’s standing behind them in everything that they do, especially our veterans who have gone to wartime for us, and they have continued to serve Lawton Fort Sill," said RSVP administrator Jessica Misselman.
Friday night’s banquet featured a full buffet meal for volunteers, door prizes from various local businesses and a display of Marine uniforms throughout the years.
