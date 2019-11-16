Stolen pickup leads to chase in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (TNN) - Authorities are still looking for two people after a chase that started in Comanche County and ended in Lawton.
It started when sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a maroon pickup near East 135th and Highway 7 around 11:30 Friday morning, but the driver sped off.
Authorities say the pickup was believed to have been stolen.
Oklahoma Highway patrol and Lawton Police assisted in the chase.
The chase eventually ended near 21st and C Avenue in Lawton when three people got out of the truck and ran, with authorities following behind them.
One person was taken into custody and the search continues for the other two.
