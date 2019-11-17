UPDATE: Fire Departments respond to large outdoor fire in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several fire departments responded to a large outdoor fire near Cache Road and Paint Road in Comanche County.
According to the Cache Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 10 a.m. to a outdoor fire that spread to a chicken coop, a boat, and a residence. Firefighters rescued one person inside, who was uninjured.
The only damage to the residence was a portion of the garage.
Indiahoma Fire Department, Chattanooga Fire Department, and Cache Fire Departments extinguished the flames.
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this point.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A structure fire has been reported near Cache and Paint Road just after 10 A.M.
Cache and Indiahoma Fire Departments are currently on scene. Our reporter on scene says everyone inside the structure has been accounted for.
We are working to get more details. You can count on us.
