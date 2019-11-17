First Alert Forecast: (11/17 AM)

There’s a series of fronts that are expected to move through mid week lasting through the weekend, potentially. The first system is looking to move through early Wednesday bringing Texoma medium rain chances and overcast skies. Temperatures will are still mild, in the upper 60s. The next system will also move through on Wednesday but later in the evening. Rain chances for Thursday are looking low but can not be ruled out. The same goes for Friday as well with this system lingering. Right now there are some disagreements on the timing of this front. So right now it has the potential to linger into Saturday but I kept Saturday dry for now. Highs will drop from the 70s down into the 50s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.