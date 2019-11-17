First Alert Forecast: (11/17 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! Thanks to the pesky clouds sticking around into this morning, temperatures are pretty mild. Waking up on this Sunday we’ll see temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds will linger through portions of this morning but are expected to move out by early this morning. As those clouds are expected to move on out, the winds will take over in their place. A small cold front is expected to move through early tomorrow but it’s a bit of a stretch to call it a cold front... move of a wind shift. While front is not going to impact our highs by any means today! And despite north winds gusting 15 to 30mph, temperatures will rise into the low 60s across of region and trending mostly sunny by the end of the day.
The great stretch of weather continues heading into the work week. Waking up Monday morning, we’ll see a complete 180° from what we saw last weekend with the extreme cold front. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for Monday with temperatures in the low 70s!! West to northwest winds expected, slightly calmer, gusting 10 to 15mph. Tuesday will start mostly sunny but expected increasing clouds ahead of our next few systems. Temperatures will still be warm in the low 70s. Winds will kick up gusting out of the south at 15 to 25mph.
There’s a series of fronts that are expected to move through mid week lasting through the weekend, potentially. The first system is looking to move through early Wednesday bringing Texoma medium rain chances and overcast skies. Temperatures will are still mild, in the upper 60s. The next system will also move through on Wednesday but later in the evening. Rain chances for Thursday are looking low but can not be ruled out. The same goes for Friday as well with this system lingering. Right now there are some disagreements on the timing of this front. So right now it has the potential to linger into Saturday but I kept Saturday dry for now. Highs will drop from the 70s down into the 50s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Have a great Sunday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.