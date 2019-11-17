First Alert Forecast: Clearing skies leads to a gorgeous fall-like Sunday (11/16 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Saturday evening Texoma! While we’ve seen an increase in clouds today, we still have a great evening ahead! Temperatures will gradually fall into upper 30s to lower 40s across our region. Thanks to the excess cloud cover we saw today, it’ll linger into tomorrow morning, so waking up tomorrow morning we’ll see mild conditions.
Those clouds will begin to taper off as the morning goes on. A small cold front, more of a wind shift, will move into during mid morning. Winds will shift from the south to the north at 15 to 30mph. So expect breezy conditions for tomorrow. And although that “cold” front is expected to move through, it’s not going to impact our highs by any means tomorrow. Low to mid 60s across our region and trending mostly sunny as the day goes on.
We’re mild and warming starting the work week. Temperatures by Monday & Tuesday will be nearing 70°. Monday mostly sunny skies. Tuesday sunny to start but increasing clouds ahead of our next few systems.
The first being early on Wednesday. Expect overcast skies with rainy conditions. Some embedded thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Highs in the upper 60s. Another system will move through later on Wednesday into early Thursday. We’ll be in the mid 50s by Thursday afternoon with low rain chances continuing into Friday. Fridays highs are trending near 50°.
Saturday for now is trending dry but there are some disagreement on how long/ & the timing of the system for Wednesday night. For now, we’re going cloudy to start the day with clearing expected late. Highs in the mid 50s.
Have a great Saturday evening!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
