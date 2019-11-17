First Alert Forecast: Clearing skies leads to a gorgeous fall-like Sunday (11/16 PM)

Those clouds will begin to taper off as the morning goes on. A small cold front, more of a wind shift, will move into during mid morning. Winds will shift from the south to the north at 15 to 30mph. So expect breezy conditions for tomorrow. And although that “cold” front is expected to move through, it’s not going to impact our highs by any means tomorrow. Low to mid 60s across our region and trending mostly sunny as the day goes on.