First Alert Forecast: (11/17 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For the rest of this evening, we’ll see mostly clear skies with temperatures falling from the mid 60s to the mid to low 50s between 6PM & 7PM and mid 40s after 9PM. We’ll see winds throughout the evening calm down slightly gusting out of the north 5 to 10mph.
The dry stretch of weather continues heading into the beginning of the work week. Waking up tomorrow morning, we’ll see temperatures will be in the upper 30s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 70s across Texoma! West to northwest winds expected, slightly calmer than today, gusting 10 to 15mph. Tuesday will start mostly sunny but expected increasing clouds ahead of our next few systems. Temperatures will still be warm in the low 70s. Winds will kick up gusting out of the south at 15 to 30mph.
There’s a series of fronts that are expected to move through mid week lasting through Friday. The first system is looking to move through early Wednesday bringing Texoma medium rain chances and overcast skies. Temperatures will are still mild, in low 70s. The next system will also move through on Wednesday but later in the evening. It’s not until later in the day on Wednesday the cold air will move through bringing slightly cooler temps on Thursday, in the mid 50s as well as low rain chances. North winds Thursday gusting 15 to 25mph. While rain is looking to be light Thursday but then by the late evening heading into Friday morning, it is going to pick back up again becoming more widespread. Friday highs are looking to be in the 50s. Saturday expect decreasing clouds and temperatures in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies return for Sunday with temperatures nearing 60°.
Our next big cold front is looking to approach sometime next week right before Thanksgiving!
Have a rest of your Sunday & a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
