First Alert Forecast: (11/17 PM)

There’s a series of fronts that are expected to move through mid week lasting through Friday. The first system is looking to move through early Wednesday bringing Texoma medium rain chances and overcast skies. Temperatures will are still mild, in low 70s. The next system will also move through on Wednesday but later in the evening. It’s not until later in the day on Wednesday the cold air will move through bringing slightly cooler temps on Thursday, in the mid 50s as well as low rain chances. North winds Thursday gusting 15 to 25mph. While rain is looking to be light Thursday but then by the late evening heading into Friday morning, it is going to pick back up again becoming more widespread. Friday highs are looking to be in the 50s. Saturday expect decreasing clouds and temperatures in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies return for Sunday with temperatures nearing 60°.