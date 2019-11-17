Lawton CVMA gifts $3,000 to ASYMCA

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association presented the Armed Services YMCA with a generous gift... A check for $3,000!
The CVMA raised the money Labor Day weekend during their Wheels for Warriors poker run. The CVMA has hosted the poker run for five years, and the recipient in some of those runs, just like this year, was the ASYMCA.
“Because we know they’re going to do good things with the money,"said Phillip Barks, public relations officer for the Lawton CVMA. "We’ve always had a good relationship with them in the past and it’s good to help those guys out.”
The executive director of the Armed Services YMCA, Lorie Garrison, said the money will go to helping children in junior enlisted families over the holidays, as some of their parents may be away. Garrison said she hopes it will allow the center to bring them a little more Christmas joy.
“It means so much that we have philanthropic and civic-minded groups in Lawton, and specifically with a heart and a penchant for the Armed Services YMCA and our junior enlisted soldiers," said Garrison. "So many programs that we have are dependent upon gifts and gratuities like this. So, incredibly grateful today for this group of motorcycle vets.”
Garrison said 100% of the money will stay here in the Lawton Fort Sill area, so it genuinely affects the junior enlisted soldiers in our community.
