Two separate grass fires burn southwest of Duncan

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Crews were stretched thin Saturday afternoon fighting two brush fires southwest of Duncan.
The first happened south of Empire High School on Fuller Road.
While Empire volunteer firefighters responded to the call, a second fire broke out just outside Empire City, near 42nd St. and Seminole Rd.
According to an official with the Duncan Fire Department an outbuilding burned, but crews were able to contain the fire before it reached any nearby homes.
No one was injured in either fire, but an estimated 40 to 50 acres burned.
