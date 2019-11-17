Update: Structure fire in West Lawton sends three people to hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -UPDATE: Lawton Assistant Fire Chief confirms three people were transported to local hospitals. Information on the extent of their injuries have not been released.
Lawton Fire Marshal is investigating a structure fire on the west side of town early Sunday morning.
This happened on the 7-thousand block of SW Forrest Avenue. The call came in just after 3 A.M.
There were people inside the home at the time, but no word yet on if there were any injuries.
The Lawton Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause.
