FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: rain returns mid-week and then colder temperatures by Friday.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After a mild start to the week, a series of storm systems will bring rain chances and colder temperatures.
Clear this evening with temperatures in the mid 50s. Morning lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s. Another nice day tomorrow but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s with north winds in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
Cloudy skies will be the rule on Wednesday and rain showers will become likely during the afternoon. Highs will top out near 70 with gusty south winds. A few showers will still be possible on Thursday but it will not be as widespread. North winds will develop by Thursday evening and highs will be cooler, in the upper 50s. Another system will pass through Friday and much colder temperatures will move into Texoma as highs only reach the upper 40s. Showers will be likely with additional light amounts.
As we’ve seen with the last few weekends, the sun will return this weekend with warmer temperatures expected by Sunday into early next week. Another strong cold front may arrive by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.