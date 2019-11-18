FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: rain returns mid-week and then colder temperatures by Friday.

Cloudy skies will be the rule on Wednesday and rain showers will become likely during the afternoon. Highs will top out near 70 with gusty south winds. A few showers will still be possible on Thursday but it will not be as widespread. North winds will develop by Thursday evening and highs will be cooler, in the upper 50s. Another system will pass through Friday and much colder temperatures will move into Texoma as highs only reach the upper 40s. Showers will be likely with additional light amounts.