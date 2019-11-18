LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It will be a quiet start to the work week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 70s. Tomorrow will be a very similar day with lots of sunshine and more high temperatures in the lower 70s. As the day goes by more cloud cover will build in. Rain chances won't be far behind as our next system moves into the Texoma area by late Wednesday morning.
High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will still be around 70 degrees. Wednesday will be our last day of warm weather due to a cold front moving in Thursday morning. This cold front will bring more rain chances and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday afternoon we will catch a break from the rain before another round moves in Friday. That round of showers and potential thunderstorms should clear by mid afternoon. High temperatures Friday will be in the lower 50s.
Our trend of busy weather during the week, and quiet weather on the weekend looks to hold true for this week as well. Saturday and Sunday will be two very nice days with lots of sunshine, but our temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 50s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
