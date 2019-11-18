Local charity raises money for wreaths on graves

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local charity is continuing to lay wreaths on the graves of past soldiers.
School of Athens is a non-profit charity that helps underprivileged children and military veterans. Michael McGill says it was the kids in the group that came up with the idea to lay wreaths on graves of unknown soldiers.
This year they are partnering with the Silent War Foundation to raise money for wreaths. They are ordering them through the official Wreaths Across America website.
"We're just trying to raise enough money that maybe we can do 67 wreaths which is a little over $1,000,”said Michael McGill President, School of Athens, “The generations before us were so much stronger than we are today and taking the opportunity to stand over them when they stood over our families in the past is a real honorable thing to protect them." People are encouraged to come out and help lay wreaths with them on December 14th at the National Cemetery on Fort Sill.
"To remember the unknown soldiers because they did the same thing the others did," said Michael McGill, Co-Founder, School of Athens.
If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can visit the School of Athens Facebook page.
