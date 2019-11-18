Local charity raises money for wreaths on graves

"We're just trying to raise enough money that maybe we can do 67 wreaths which is a little over $1,000,”said Michael McGill President, School of Athens, “The generations before us were so much stronger than we are today and taking the opportunity to stand over them when they stood over our families in the past is a real honorable thing to protect them." People are encouraged to come out and help lay wreaths with them on December 14th at the National Cemetery on Fort Sill.