Duncan authorities release details of Monday shooting, identify victims

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Police Department has released more details about Monday’s shooting in Duncan’s Walmart parking lot.
According to police, Yayo Varela Jr., 43, was inside a vehicle sitting in the parking lot as Rebecca Vescio-Varela, 31, and Aubrey Perkins, 39, came out of the Walmart and entered a nearby vehicle. Police say Varela exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots into the windshield, striking Vescio-Varela and Perkins multiple times.
Varela Jr. then walked to the back of the vehicle before shooting and killing himself.
Police say Varela Jr. and Vescio-Varela had been in a previous relationship. Vescio-Varela and Perkins were in a current relationship at the time of the shooting. They are considering the shooting a domestic dispute at this time. They say Varela Jr. used a 9mm handgun during the shooting.
Authorities also say a man seen by witnesses nearby with a gun approached the scene after the shooting had ended but did not confront Varela Jr.
Officials say they are continuing to investigate the shooting and details surrounding what led up to the final incident on Monday morning.
