Duncan officials share new details on shooting outside Walmart

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Three people were killed outside of the Duncan Walmart and police are now identifying those three people and giving us an idea of what happened before the shooting.
7NEWS you last night that the family of Yayo Varela Junior said he was the shooter. Tuesday, police confirmed that and announced his wife, 31-year-old Rebecca Vescio-Varela and her boyfriend, 39-year-old Aubrey Perkins as his victims.
Duncan Police say Varela Jr. was waiting outside of the Walmart while the couple was inside at the money center. They say when they exited the store and got into their car, he walked up and opened fire.
Duncan Police Department Detective John Byers says Varela Junior was waiting in a car right in front of the one Vescio and Perkins got into.
"Varela exits the vehicle, fires multiple rounds into the windshield and strikes Vescio and Perkins multiple times and then goes to the rear of the car and turns the gun on himself, firing one time, killing himself,” Byers said.
Byers said in total, 13 shots were fired. In addition to shooting through the windshield, police believe Varela Jr. also opened the driver’s side door and fired into the vehicle. District Attorney Jason Hicks said officers got there just one minute after the 911 call came in.
"They didn’t know what was going on there at all. I’m going to stand here today and say that is what a true hero in the United States is made of. Those guys went into that scene, not knowing if that was going to be their last day or if they were going to take their last breath as a result of what they saw there,” Hicks said.
Monday’s crime scene was emotional, with lots of family and friends going to Walmart throughout the day. Duncan City Manager Kimberley Meek said this was a tough blow to a small community.
"In the wake of this tragedy, we are left with devastated families and heartbroken friends. In this tight-knit community that we are, you don’t have to look far to find someone who was impacted by this tragedy. So as we move forward, I just ask when faced with the choice today, I ask you to choose to be kind,” Meek said.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.