FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: storms move in tomorrow then the cold air returns Friday.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A more active pattern will move in through the end of the week.
Increasing clouds this evening into tonight and mild temperatures for this time of year. Expect 59 by 8PM and low 50s by tomorrow morning. Overcast skies, breezy south winds, and mild temperatures tomorrow. Scattered storms are expected in the afternoon through the evening, ending between 8PM and 11PM. A few storms may be strong to severe with quarter size hail and winds to 50-60 mph. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Spotty showers will be possibly tomorrow night through Thursday but not as heavy or widespread. Highs in the low 60s Thursday but north winds will begin to move in during the afternoon. Another round of showers is likely tomorrow evening through Friday morning then skies will slowly clear by Friday evening. It will be much colder Friday with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s. North winds 15-25 mph.
The weekend is shaping up to be nice with lots of sunshine and comfortable Fall temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday. Mornings will be chilly in the 30s. Another strong storm system will move into Texoma by early next week and another chance of rain is expected by Tuesday.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.