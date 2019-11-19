LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Today will be another beautiful day with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be on the lighter side as well, starting out of the east and turning to the south after lunchtime.
Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s under overcast skies. Winds will also be strong out of the south at 15-25mph. These winds will help transport more moisture northward, which will help interact with out first system to develop rain showers. Rain looks to start by lunch time and continue through the afternoon and evening. Everywhere in Texoma should receive at least a few light to moderate showers. The heavier rain and a few non-severe thunderstorms are possible along I-44 and south.
Thursday morning is when the cold front will arrive. Behind the front will be some drier air that will settle into our far northwestern counties. This will keep off and on light showers possible for our southeastern counties throughout Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s.
Friday morning our next round of moderate to heavy downpours will arrive, but then they should clear by lunchtime. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s.
This weekend is looking sunny and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday. We will stay in the lower 60s through the beginning part of next week.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
