Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s under overcast skies. Winds will also be strong out of the south at 15-25mph. These winds will help transport more moisture northward, which will help interact with out first system to develop rain showers. Rain looks to start by lunch time and continue through the afternoon and evening. Everywhere in Texoma should receive at least a few light to moderate showers. The heavier rain and a few non-severe thunderstorms are possible along I-44 and south.