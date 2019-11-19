Law enforcement shares details on Duncan shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Three people are dead after a shooting at the Walmart in Duncan.
Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said an unidentified man and woman went into Walmart and visited the money center inside. They came out and got into their car when a man opened fire.
“At some point, the shooter walked up to the car, we’re not sure when. We don’t know if the initial shots came on the ground walking up to it or from another vehicle,” Ford said.
Several shots were fired through the windshield of the car.
“I’m not clear on exactly how many shots were fired but I can count visibly nine,” Ford said.
The shooting was originally dispatched as an active shooter inside Walmart, but District Attorney Jason Hicks said that was never the case.
“I want to make sure the community understands, this appears to be an isolated incident. I think it went out that there was an active shooter at Walmart. We want to make sure everybody understands there was at no time anybody inside Walmart or anybody that was threatened inside that business. Want to make sure that’s crystal clear, this happened in the parking lot and appears to be an isolated incident between the 3 people involved,” Hicks said.
A semi-automatic handgun of an unknown caliber was recovered from the scene. Chief Ford said tragedies like this are tough on the community.
“It makes people very fearful; it makes people wonder what’s going on. It’s a change in the community. We’ve gone a while as you well know without any major incidents like this. It puts everybody on edge, it puts the schools on edge, the hospitals, businesses, everyone’s on edge. So, I think we need to get as much information as we can, that’s the reason we’re being methodical with the investigation,” Ford said.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.