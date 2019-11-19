Man found guilty of killing Tecumseh police officer in 2017

SHAWNEE, Okla. (TNN) - Jurors have found a man guilty of shooting and killing a Tecumseh officer back in 2017.
Byron Shepard was found guilty of killing 22-year-old Justin Terney.
It happened during a traffic stop in Pottawatomie County. Shepard was a passenger in the vehicle, which had been pulled over for a broken tag light.
He gave Terney a fake name during the stop, then ran into the nearby woods when the officer confronted him about using the fake name.
Shepard shot Terney as he was running away. Terney later died from his wounds in a hospital.
Shepard’s sentencing is set to begin Tuesday.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
