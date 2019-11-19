Man hospitalized after bicycle crashes into parked Jeep on US-62

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (TNN) - A man was taken to the hospital after crashing his bicycle into a parked Jeep.
The Jeep’s owner said he was stopped on the shoulder just east of the Deyo exit on Highway 62, checking on his co-worker who he said was experiencing car trouble.
That’s when he said a man was speeding down the shoulder on a bicycle, and slammed head first into his truck.
He says there is some damage, but he was able to drive away with no issues.
The bike also seemed fine afterward.
We are still waiting on a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
