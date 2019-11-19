Nurse tries to help after Duncan Walmart Shooting

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A nurse tried to help after a man shot and killed two people before turning the gun on himself. It happened outside a Walmart in Duncan Monday morning.
Tina Henry said after hearing around six shots, she saw people running. Henry was parked just a few aisles from where it was happening. She said she looked to where the sound was coming from and saw a man standing at a car.
"By the time I got out of my car, I heard another one, and he was on the ground," Henry said.
She said as she was getting to the car, she saw another man standing there with a gun, but he was not involved and had gotten there after the shooting happened.
"I said, ‘can I please come and help them? I'm a nurse. Can I please help them?' He said, 'yeah come on, come on,’ but he wouldn't let anybody else come up around there," Henry said. "It was scary. A lot of blood. The gun was sitting next to the gunman on the ground. [There were] bullet shells everywhere. There were probably eight gunshots that I heard."
Henry said there wasn't much she could do for the victims or the shooter, who was laying on the ground, outside of the car.
"When I came to check him, I got him rolled over, and then I went to the lady in the car,” she said. “She took a couple of breaths, but that was it. She had been shot in the head. The other guy, I couldn't tell, but he was already deceased."
Dana Combs said she was inside the store when it all happened, but she had no idea what was going on outside of the store. She said she saw employees go running.
“I asked one of the girls that was checking out and she said that there had been a shooting in the parking lot,” Combs said.
Even though she didn’t see anything, she says it still affected her.
“I wasn’t involved,” she said. “I had no part in any of this or anything, but on my way home, I started shaking. I guess it affects you more than you think it does.”
Combs said some people were going and getting shoppers cars for them and bringing them to the front, so they didn’t have to get close to the scene and see anything. She wasn’t parked close to where it happened, but she couldn’t be more thankful for those who were protecting others from seeing a body in the parking lot.
