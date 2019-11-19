Pastor says Duncan shooting victim was helping build church

BINGER, Okla. (TNN) - The pastor of Long View Church in Binger said the man shot and killed in the parking lot at Walmart in Duncan was helping them build a church. Pastor Bobby Boyles said they had only known Aubrey Perkins for about ten weeks, but he made a big impact on the congregation and quickly became part of the church family.
"He just touched our heart,” Boyles said. “He was a tremendous Christian, had a strong faith. He was biblically wise beyond his years."
But Perkins hadn’t always been following on the straight and narrow path.
“Aubrey had been in prison for almost sixteen years,” Boyles said.
Boyles said he learned about Perkins before he got out because of Perkins’ ministry there.
“When he got out, he came to our church and I discovered that he didn’t have any place to go,” he said. “He had nothing and needed a job, and I needed help.”
That’s when they moved an RV next to the church and let him stay while helping with the construction. Boyles said Perkins went to Duncan on Friday and planned to be back by Monday morning to continue working on the church.
“When I walked in I knew that there was something wrong because he wasn’t back and he was always back in time,” he said.
Within just a few hours he and other church members would learn that he had been shot and killed outside of Walmart in Duncan.
They’re still working to finish building the church that he was helping them with. The pastor said Perkins helped a lot and was the drive behind getting the church finished.
"Every place we look at here, that wall right there...there's a drain inside of that wall that he put in there to drain those units upstairs right where we're standing right now,” he said. “He's had his hands on all of it, so it will slow down dramatically. We will still finish it. Obviously, the Lord is going to give us the strength and the manpower to finish it, but he was the biggest helper we had."
“He was, he was God’s gift to us, and we were a gift to him. He helped us much more than we helped him,” friend Heidi Cowan said.
Boyles said Perkins left an impact on him and how he sees people who spent time behind bars.
“Let us all remember that those who are incarcerated sometimes are really good people and can get out and do really good things,” Boyles said. “This young man changed my mind and my life about understanding people who need a second chance.”
Boyles said they’re planning on holding a memorial service for him later this week. They want to hold it inside the unfinished church because of how much he helped them.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.