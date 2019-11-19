UPDATE: Family identifies victims of Lawton fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed two people involved in a Lawton house fire over the weekend have died due to their injuries.
Officials said the two victims had been transported to Oklahoma City for treatment of their injuries.
Family members have identified the two as Carole Johnson, 59, and her daughter Cathy Johnson. They say Cathy’s 38th birthday was on Monday.
Carole’s son remains hospitalized in Oklahoma City.
The fire happened early Sunday morning on the 7900 block of SW Forrest Ave. The home received extensive damage.
The Lawton Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the cause.
