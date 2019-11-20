40 acres burned in northern Comanche County

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (TNN) - Several fire crews were called out to contain a fire in northern Comanche County that rekindled from a controlled burn.
The controlled burn happened Monday, but officials say the fire rekindled around 3 Tuesday afternoon.
It happened on northwest Miller road, north of Lake Lawtonka.
Crews from Medicine Park, Paradise Valley, Meers, Wichita Mountain Estates and Edgewater Park worked together to contain the fire, which burned about 40 acres.
The flames threatened some nearby structures, but fortunately nothing was burned and no injuries were reported.
The fire was contained within about two hours.
