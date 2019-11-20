Basic officer course field artillery students take place in Fort Sill live fire training exercise

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Basic officer course field artillery students took part in a live fire training exercise Tuesday at Fort Sill.
The close air support training exercise is the culmination of all they've learned at Fort Sill.
Tuesday they had to pull targeting data, format it into a call for fire and request close air support, featuring F18s, giving them a realistic training event.
“What we’re looking at and what you’re looking at right now is the future of field artillery. The Army like any machine is going to continue to go on, so those of us who have been around for 17, 18, 19 years... at some point we’ve got to get out and have somebody who can replace us and that’s why we train them. We train them the best that we can," said Sgt. Michael Huddleston of the Army Multi-Domain Targeting Center.
He says the live exercise helps to account for all variables including weather conditions to let them know how it will be in real life.
Marine Corps Pilots from Dallas-Fort Worth supported the exercise by bringing in the F18s.
