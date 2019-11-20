Basic officer course field artillery students take place in Fort Sill live fire training exercise

“What we’re looking at and what you’re looking at right now is the future of field artillery. The Army like any machine is going to continue to go on, so those of us who have been around for 17, 18, 19 years... at some point we’ve got to get out and have somebody who can replace us and that’s why we train them. We train them the best that we can," said Sgt. Michael Huddleston of the Army Multi-Domain Targeting Center.