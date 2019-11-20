Comanche Code Talkers honored with new trailway

“It’s an honor," said George Red Elk. "It made me feel good in my heart, because he was my hero, and that’s the reason I joined the Army because of what he did. I didn’t know about it for a long time, but he’s not only a Code Talker in World War II but he went to Korea in the Korean War, that’s where he got wounded and got the Bronze Star there. He was my hero when he came back.”