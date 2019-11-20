Comanche Code Talkers honored with new trailway

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - Heading into Walters from Highway 277, you will notice some new signage, Comanche Code Talker Trail Way, honoring Comanche Code Talkers.
The Comanche Nation held the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday.
The renaming was spearheaded by Walters mayor Roberta Ellis and Oklahoma State Representative Toni Hasenbeck. They proposed a bill to change the name and it was signed by Governor Kevin Stitt.
Several descendants of the code talkers attended the ceremony. One said he is proud that his father and the other Code Talkers are being honored by our state and the southwest Oklahoma community.
“It’s an honor," said George Red Elk. "It made me feel good in my heart, because he was my hero, and that’s the reason I joined the Army because of what he did. I didn’t know about it for a long time, but he’s not only a Code Talker in World War II but he went to Korea in the Korean War, that’s where he got wounded and got the Bronze Star there. He was my hero when he came back.”
November 20th was selected for the big reveal because the first Congressional Gold Medal was given to the Comanche Tribe on the same day six years ago in honor of the Code Talkers.
