Crews fight grass fire near Apache

CADDO CO., Okla. (TNN) - Firefighters responded to a grass fire late Teusday afternoon on Highway 62 near Apache.
There were still flames when 7news crews arrived at the scene, but there’s still no indication as to what caused the fire out in the field. Also no word yet on how much damage was done, but there were no reported injuries.
First Responders on scene say it was a struggle to keep the flames put out because of the high winds, but they were able to put out the fire completely.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.