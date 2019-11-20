Family, friends remember loved ones after fatal house fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A fire in Lawton over the weekend left a house in ruins and two people dead. Today, 7News spoke with family and friends about their loved ones, Carole and Cathy Johnson.
Around 3 a.m. Sunday, Lawton firefighters were called to a home on SW Forrest Avenue. The home suffered extensive damage. Carole Johnson and her two adult children, Cathy and Carl, were all inside when the fire broke out.
Family members tell 7News that all three were taken to an Oklahoma City hospital, but Cathy and Carole were not conscious during their hospital stay.
Carole’s brother, Frank Brisby, was there when doctors made the final call.
“They were basically passed at the scene of the fire,” said Brisby. “Everything that the doctors tried to do up there was actually trying to, I guess, bring them back. They were on the ventilator the whole time they were there. So, they were basically brain dead.”
Carole and Cathy passed away on Monday, the day Cathy would have celebrated her 38th birthday.
“It’s tough," said Brisby. "My heart’s so drained that it’s like, no more tears. I don’t know.”
A co-worker of Cathy Johnson, Presley Sellers, said she is devastated to hear about the loss of her friend.
“Today’s really hard for everybody," said Sellers. "I was supposed to be there today, but I just couldn’t go in. It’s definitely going to be a different atmosphere, but we’re just all talking about that now’s the time that we need to stick together. That’s what she would have wanted.”
Brisby said he feels drained after this tragic event, but he is doing his best to stay strong.
“It’s going to be a rough road, but our family’s pretty tough. We’ll get through it," said Brisby. "We know that they’re in a better place.”
Brisby says his nephew, Carl Johnson, is still in the hospital for smoke inhalation. He does not know when Johnson will be released.
The Lawton Fire Marshal is still investigating what caused the house fire. 7News contacted Lawton city officials for more information. They said they are working to get us those answers.
