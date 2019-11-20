FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: showers will be possible into Friday morning as chilly air returns to Texoma.

Mostly cloudy this evening with scattered showers & storms ending between 9PM and 11PM. Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s for awhile before falling into the 50s tomorrow morning as north winds arrive. Tomorrow will be cooler thanks to those north winds, lots of clouds, and additional showers developing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, warmer southeast. Showers are likely through early Friday morning, then skies will slowly clear later Friday afternoon. Highs will only be in the upper 40s Friday with morning lows near 40.