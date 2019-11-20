LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are seeing lots of cloud cover and a few lighter rain showers moving in from the southwest. As we continue through the morning more showers will develop along with a few thunderstorms. These will slowly move east through the afternoon. A few storms could produce gusty winds and small hail, but overall the severe threat is very low. Temperatures today will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Tomorrow morning the rain activity will die down as our cold front moves in. This cold front will push into northwestern Texoma around 6-7AM. Due to dry air building in behind the front, isolated showers will be limited to central, southeastern, and eastern Texoma. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Late Thursday night into early Friday morning another little system will move into Texoma from the Texas Panhandle. This will bring another round of light to moderated showers scattered throughout the viewing area. Those showers should clear by 9-10AM. High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 40s.
This weekend is looking cool and sunny. High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 50s and Sunday the lower 60s. It will be a great weekend to get out and enjoy the sunshine.
Next week we are tracking a few rain chances along with a big push of cold air out of the north. This looks to arrive during the middle part of the week.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.