Hospitality Services Students wrapping gifts for holidays

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A group at the Great Plains Technology Center is helping people by wrapping gifts ahead of the holidays.
The Hospitality Services Students are asking for donations in exchange.
That started Tuesday and they’ll be doing it up until December 19th.
In past years, this has only been available for staff at the tech center, but this is the first year it's open to the public as well.
Nadine Hanefield, the hospitality services instructor for Great Plains Tech Center, says this is a good way to teach skills to the students taking part.
“Our students are learning teamwork skills, collaboration, communication skills, inventory, detail and how to deal with customers and provide excellent customer service," says Hanefield.
They are trying to raise $500 this year to send students to a job skills competition in Tulsa.
She says if you want to get gifts wrapped ahead of the holidays, you can call her at 580-250-5646 or email her at nhanefield@greatplains.edu
