Joy Mission Choir performs for Lawton retirees

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Ahead of the Joy Mission Choir’s annual performance in Lawton, they stopped by a nursing home Tuesday to do some caroling.
They went to the McMahon Tomlinson Nursing & Rehabilitation Center where they sang several Christmas songs and gospel music.
They've been performing around the area for the past eight years.
Chi Mallory, the choir’s director, explained why they like to tour nursing homes each year.
“We love to encourage the people that really need hope in this world," said Mallory. “We’ve been singing gospel music to spread god’s love mainly.”>
The Choir's big annual performance is coming up December 10th at 6:30 p.m. in the Cameron University Theatre.
Tickets are on sale for $10.
