‘Purses for a Purpose’ bingo night raises funds to end Alzheimer’s

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It was a special kind of bingo night in Lawton, with dozens of players taking a stand against Alzheimer’s.
The “Purses for a Purpose” event kicked off at 6:30 Tuesday evening.
Attendees got to play 16 games of bingo, with "gently used and more loved" donated purses serving as prizes.
There was also other fun for the night, like a raffle for a full thanksgiving dinner.
But it was more than just about fun tonight as all funds raised went towards the Alzheimer’s Association of Southwest Oklahoma.
“There’s no words to describe it, giving back to the community, especially for Alzheimer’s because we do not have a cure. It is the sixth leading death over breast cancer, prostate cancer, so it is so important that we find a cure for this disease," said Natalie Fitch, co-chair for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Money raised will supplement the funds collected during this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
This is the first time they’ve held the bingo night fundraiser, but organizers hope to make this an annual event.
