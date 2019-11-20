Sheepdog Seminar educates local church goers on increased violence at faith-based locations.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Just because you are at church, does not mean you are safe from harm.
That was the message presented at Cameron Baptist Church, where they hosted a “Sheepdog Seminar.”
Jimmy Meeks, the founder of Sheepdog Seminars said one of his goals is to help identify the “sheepdogs” in a crowd of church goers... or the people that want to take on a more active role in preventing any future violence, but the main focus is educating people about the risk that comes with worship.
Throughout the Sheepdog Seminar, founder Jimmy Meeks presented story after story... touching on violence that has happened in churches all across the nation.
He said for some reason, people seem to downplay the seriousness of the situation.
“We try to wake up churches to the reality of violence occurring at church and faith based property. There are as many violent deaths on faith based property than school shootings, or number of police officers killed every year,” said Jimmy Meeks, with Sheepdog Seminars.
Meeks said one reason he believes churches remain so vulnerable is because the members think nothing bad could happen.
“There are people who think we are in God’s house he will protect us, but there is nothing in the bible to back that up,” said Meeks.
One area Meeks said churches need to put more emphasis on is one that should be the most obvious... the parking lot.
“If you look at these massacres, and you realize how come we don’t have somebody outside the front door, within 20-30 feet, because that’s where very single one of them are coming,” said Meeks.
Cameron Baptist’s head of security said the seminar gave people an idea of what to do... should tragedy strike at their place of worship.
“Hopefully with this training, that will eliminate some of that chaos, and show people to hide under pews, or if I can exit, run hide fight sort of system,” said Brent Yarbrough, the head of Cameron Baptist Security.
Meeks hopes people in the crowd will choose to be a sheepdog... and keep their church safe.
“Once people kind of see what sort of training this is, I think people want to get involved, especially if they are at a church,” said Yarbrough.
“If you love your flock, you will provide some sense of security. It’s not difficult. You can train your men and women to do so, or hire police officers, deputies, but there’s nothing wrong in the light of what’s going to say he we should protect the people. All these people are dying, why don’t we do something to stop it," said Meeks.
A few tips Meeks shared with the crowd... consider praying with your eyes open, and your head up.
He suggests making sure church doors are always locked during the week, and to always keep the safety of members and staff paramount during events like community feedings.
For more information, visit https://www.sheepdogsafetytraining.com/
