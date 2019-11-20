Three charged in Lawton shooting death

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Three people have been charged in connection to a Lawton shooting earlier this month.
Isaac McLennan has been charged with Murder in the First Degree for the shooting death of Tariq Jackson.
Jalen Jones-Harris and Larry Washington were both charged with Accessory After the Fact.
Investigators interviewed Harris and other witnesses.
Police say those witnesses claimed Washington was driving them and one other person in a blue Dodge Durango to NW Arlington to speak to Jackson.
They said McLennan called Jackson and asked him to come outside and talk to them. Jackson came out and walked to the front passenger window of the Durango where McLennan was sitting.
Witnesses then say McLennan began to argue with Jackson about drugs and money that McLennan believed Jackson stole from him.
They then told detectives that's when McLennan shot Jackson.
They then drove off.
Witnesses then say McLennan warned Harris and other witnesses not to say anything about the shooting, and later told them about needing to get rid of the gun used.
According to court documents, Washington was found wiping down the inside and outside of the Durango.
McLennan’s bond has been set at $1 million. He’s set to appear in court again on December 19th. The bonds for Washington and Harris are both $50,000.
