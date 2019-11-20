UPDATE: Man charged with murder after weekend shooting

CADDO CO., Okla. (TNN) - A man is charged with murder after investigators say he shot and killed another man as he was leaving his house this weekend. We first told you about the shooting that happened near the Comanche-Caddo county line on Sunday.
John Williams-Ryan told investigators that he had gotten into a fight with Payden McCullar and told him to leave his house before the shooting happened. Court documents say he told investigators that McCullar ran into a car twice as he was trying to leave and got into another fight.
After the second fight, Williams-Ryan said he went outside with a gun and told him to leave again. Williams-Ryan told officers that he shot at him multiple times as he was leaving. He first fired at his tires and then at the side of the car killing McCullar.
Williams-Ryan is due back in court next month.
