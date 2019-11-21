Air Defense Artillery Branch changes hands

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The Air Defense Artillery Branch changed hands Wednesday on Fort Sill.
A change of responsibility ceremony was held at Snow Hall Wednesday morning.
Chief Warrant Officer Eric Maule is retiring, and Mitchell C. Brown was chosen by a panel to take his spot after a month-long interview process.
Brown says he is excited to take over, noting just how important this position is.
“It’s a very important job to help shape the branch and move the branch into the future and to ensure that the warrant officers of the branch are embracing that future and assisting the branch properly so that the warrant officers make a difference in the branch and they aren’t just there," said Brown.
Brown has been serving for 28 years and says he is looking forward to advancing the branch with new systems coming online in the next couple years.
