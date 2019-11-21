Arizona border activist acquitted of harboring immigrants

FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Scott Warren, center, speaks outside federal court, in Tucson, Ariz., after a mistrial was declared in the federal case against him. Unsealed court documents detail the way federal authorities began investigating an Arizona humanitarian group that drops off water for migrants in the desert, eventually resulting in felony trial of one of its volunteers. They deal with the arrest of Warren, of Ajo, Ariz., who was tried on conspiracy, harboring and transporting immigrant charges in June. The jury couldn't agree on a verdict, and a new trial has been scheduled for November. (Source: AP Photo/Astrid Galvan, File/AP)