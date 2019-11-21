AUSA honors Michael Brown as he takes on new position within US Army

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It was a night of celebration as the Association of the US Army Fires Chapter held their 8th annual recognition banquet.
Before they recognized the community members supporting Ft. Sill and their efforts, AUSA also held a special swearing in for new enlistees, and Michael Brown as he begins his new role for the Army.
As the new Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, Michael Brown says his role is designed to create a between Ft. Sill, the Lawton community and the US Army.
“Part of what he secretary is looking for is the connectivity to the civilian world. Connecting with folks that are making things happen, wither politicians or community leaders,” said Michael Brown, the SWOK CASA.
One member of the AUSA board said Brown taking this role can open up new opportunities important to Ft. Sill’s potential growth.
“This is one of the first times we have had a SWOK representative, so what that will mean is that Lawton - Ft. Sill will have a direct line to the Secretary. We will be able to say no don’t go somewhere else, come here, we have the support, we value the military, we want to support you,” said AUSA Secretary Sara Paape.
Brown has served on the AUSA board, and worked with the Fires Teams, and he says his previous experience there is why he was chosen as the new SWOK CASA. Now, he's tasked with a project important to the Army's future.
“The big push right now is recruitment, so we are going to be doing everything we can to help connect influencers with young folks interested in serving, and trying to motivate them to make the decision to go ahead and serve,” said Brown.
Brown has never served in any capacity, so he said this new role will help him have a better understanding of what all these soldiers and their families go through, because he says at the end of the day, supporting them is what this is all about.
“When we look at new munitions, new army commands, in the end, the sole purpose is because we want to serve soldiers and their families, and make their lives the best we can," said Brown.
Brown said he’s hoping this new role will help the Fires Center continue to grow, and he can help boost recruiting numbers on Ft. Sill.
He also said this new position can hopefully give Ft. SIll a leg up, because it will be even easier to show off what they are accomplishing, and why Ft. Sill should be the destination for growth within the Army.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.