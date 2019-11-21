Cameron University helps students pursue masters degrees in business

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University is making it simple for people wanting a masters degree in business.
Wednesday night was their “CU in Business” event.
The enrollment process, admissions, and Cameron's business administration classes were talked about.
Dr. Krystal Brue gives several reasons as to why their graduate programs are unique.
“We have opportunities for experiential learning in class, our professors are well versed in theories, and have the highest degrees and we look for opportunities to expose students to practical elements," says Brue.
Anyone with an undergraduate degree can enroll in the graduate programs.
If you missed the meeting, visit their website for more information.
