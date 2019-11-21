Comanche Co. Detention Center employee bonds out after arrest

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A corrections officer with the Comanche County Detention Center is in trouble with the law after authorities say he cashed paychecks twice.
Victor Browning is charged with two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.
Investigators say he checked the back of his checks to have them electronically deposited, and did that with erasable ink, then later cashed the same check in person at a business.
He did that twice, according to court documents. Once in September and again in October.
He’s since bonded out and is set to appear in court again next month.
