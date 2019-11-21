The family of Bill Burgess Jr. celebrated his legacy during AUSA banquet

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The ceremony also celebrated the former Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army.
Bill Burgess Jr. passed away earlier this year.
They discussed the positive things he did for the community, and for Ft. Sill specifically, as he played an instrumental role in their growth.
Burgess is also the former owner and publisher of the Lawton Constitution, served as a member of the Oklahoma board of regents and was a Senior Partner of Burgess and Hightower Law Firm.
His son said Mr Burgess would have been proud to receive this recognition, and more proud of the community wide support of Ft. Sill.
“More than anything else after Family, he was a proponent for Lawton - Ft. Sill. It speaks volumes of the kind of man he was, and what he was willing to do for his community," said his son Brad Burgess.
Burgess said he wants to thank the community members who have reached out since his dad’s passing, because the stories they have heard about their dad helps keep his memory alive.
