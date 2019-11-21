FFA 4-H Friends: Madison Bailey

BURKBURNETT, Texas. (TNN) - Agriculture has a special place in the heart of our FFA and 4-H Friend of the Week, and it shows, as she is eager to learn about many different activities within the two clubs.
Madison Bailey has been active in 4-H for several years.
“I think this is her fifth year," said Susann Bailey, Madison’s mother. "She showed pigs and goats and she’s active in shooting sports. She shoots trap and has learned last year to shoot rifle and pistol, also.”
As a freshman at Burkburnett High School, Madison is now in FFA, adding to an already busy schedule.
“In FFA this year she’s done creed and quiz and livestock judging,” said Susann.
Out of that long list, Madison’s two favorites:
“I really like livestock judging and shooting sports,” said Madison.
Madison continues to improve her shooting skills. In fact, it has given her a new opportunity to be one of 57 shooting sports ambassadors.
“In the state of Texas that we represent shooting sports and tell people about what 4-H is and what shooting sports is and try to get our program further out there,” said Madison.
Madison said she is not afraid to try something new.
“This year I’ve tried so many new things that my Ag teachers have encouraged me to do," said Madison. "I just tried them and went for it.”
“Her dad and I are exceptionally proud of her and can’t wait to see what she does in the future,” said Susann.
Madison said branching out is one of the best things about FFA and 4-H.
“Just meeting all the new, different people from places you didn’t know were there and that so many kids my age and younger have the same interests as me,” said Madison.
Madison said she wants to stay in the agriculture field and has hopes to be a large animal vet one day.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.