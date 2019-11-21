First Alert Forecast: Dreary conditions continue into early Friday

Another dreary Thursday evening is upon us! Expect overcast/ cloudy skies for the rest of this evening. Temperatures will stay mild and pretty uniform, in the upper to mid 40s until late this evening. Expect off & on rain showers/ drizzle continuing into this evening. Those showers will become more widespread heading into Friday morning. Temperatures waking up on Friday are going to be around 40°. Off & on rain showers linger overnight and heading into early Friday morning. Expect slight clearing on any rain by mid to late morning. Clouds are looking to stick around for a good portion of the day but trending mostly cloudy as the day goes on. Temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today, reaching the mid to upper 40s across Texoma. Expect north winds at 10 to 20mph.