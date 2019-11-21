First Alert Forecast: Dreary conditions continue into early Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Drizzle & rain showers continue into Friday morning
Another dreary Thursday evening is upon us! Expect overcast/ cloudy skies for the rest of this evening. Temperatures will stay mild and pretty uniform, in the upper to mid 40s until late this evening. Expect off & on rain showers/ drizzle continuing into this evening. Those showers will become more widespread heading into Friday morning. Temperatures waking up on Friday are going to be around 40°. Off & on rain showers linger overnight and heading into early Friday morning. Expect slight clearing on any rain by mid to late morning. Clouds are looking to stick around for a good portion of the day but trending mostly cloudy as the day goes on. Temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today, reaching the mid to upper 40s across Texoma. Expect north winds at 10 to 20mph.
While we’ve seen dreary conditions over the past several days, that is not going to be the case heading into this weekend! Saturday will clear out completely in terms on clouds, trending mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s. The winds will be a tad breezy gusting out of the west to northwest at 10 to 20mph. Sunday will be very similar, Mostly sunny skies expected with highs in the mid 60s. Winds gusting out of the southwest to south at 10 to 15mph.
Heading into the beginning of the work week, we’re trending dry with mild conditions. Monday highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front is looking to approach later in the day on Monday, winds will shift from the south to the north. While Tuesday is still trending dry, highs drop into the upper 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be very windy this day! Sustained winds west to northwest at 20 to 30mph with wind gusts 50+.
Just a few days before thanksgiving is when we could be our next precipitation maker. Wednesday clouds start to build and temperatures nearing the mid 50s. Thursday is trending mostly cloudy skies and low chances of rain.
Have a great evening!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.