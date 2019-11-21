LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Around 7-8AM we will begin seeing effects from a cold front that is moving in out of the north. That front will stall in our southeastern counties around 11AM-Noon. Once the front stalls, showers will begin to develop in our southeastern and central counties. These showers will stick around through most of the afternoon, but then begin to clear during the evening hours. Temperatures later today will only be in the mid 50s.
Early tomorrow morning another round of showers and a few thunderstorms will sweep across Texoma bringing widespread rain chances. The rain should move out to the east around 8-9AM. Temperatures tomorrow will be a lot cooler with highs only in the upper 40s.
This weekend is looking beautiful with temperatures in the upper 50s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday. There will be lots of sunshine and light winds. Mornings and evenings should be all clear for the first weekend of rifle deer season here in Oklahoma.
Monday afternoon the mid 60s will stick around, but then another cool down arrives Tuesday dropping temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will keep falling Wednesday as highs hit the low to mid 50s. We are tracking the small possibility of a few isolated showers as well.
Thanksgiving looks cool, cloudy, and quiet. Temperatures will be in the 50s and dry conditions look to hold in place.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
