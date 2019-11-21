Fort Cobb boat harassment suspect behind bars

MARION CO., AR. (TNN) - A man accused of ramming his boat into a pair of college students at Fort Cobb Lake is behind bars.
Austin Potts was arrested earlier this month and is being held in an Arkansas jail.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested for drunk driving.
Authorities say he's one of the two men who harassed the college students in August, ramming his boat into theirs.
He faces several charges for that, including assault with a dangerous weapon.
At this time we don’t know if steps have been taken to extradite Potts.
