Fort Sill Field Artillery plays basketball match against Air Defense Artillery

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill’s Field Artillery played a basketball match against the Air Defense Artillery Wednesday.
The Field Artillery Team put up a good fight, closing the gap to four points after the second half, but ultimately the ADA won for a second year in a row with a final score of 98-to-92.
The game also had a halftime show, featuring the Eisenhower Pom Squad, The Cameron University cheerleaders and the 77th Army Band.
Soldiers also got to take part in a free-throw dance competition!
