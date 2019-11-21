At least one in custody after early morning chase in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -At least one is in custody after a police chase that went through Lawton Thursday morning.
It started as a routine traffic stop around 4:00 Thursday morning on 21st and Lee, but while the officer was running the tag, the driver took off.
A passenger was quick to bail out of the car, but the driver kept going, driving to Cache Road onto I-44.
The suspect went through numerous neighborhoods and even got up to speeds upwards of 80 miles per hour.
About 20 minutes after it started, police reported that one was in custody at 14th and Lawton.
This is still a developing story, as always you can count on 7News to bring you the latest as we learn more.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.