Makeshift memorial set up outside of Duncan Walmart

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A makeshift memorial has been set up outside the Walmart in Duncan to remember the victims of a double-murder suicide earlier this week.
Authorities say Yayo Varela Junior shot and killed his estranged wife Rebecca Vescio-Varela and Aubrey Perkins before turning the gun on himself.
Vescio worked at that Walmart before her death.
Friends of Vescio, as well as Walmart shoppers, are remembering her.
″We’ve all been close our whole lives which is hard," said Amber Thompson
“She was just very kind and courteous,” said Dixie Trinidad. “May the LORD be with any family members.”
Police say while Vescio was a cashier at Walmart, she wasn’t working when she came out of the store Monday morning.
