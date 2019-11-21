OSBI joins search for missing Altus man

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations have joined the search for a missing Altus man.
Altus Police say 33-year-old Richard Hitchcock was last seen in the Grandfield area on November 9.
Hitchcock’s wife reported last seeing him on November 8 when he left for work, but spoke to him later in the day. He told her he was on his way to a fish fry. Witnesses say he was seen at that fish fry.
He was later seen that day McDonalds he manages in Altus. He was later seen United Supermarket in Altus at 10 p.m on November 8.
On November 9, a local farmer saw Hitchock walking in a field north and west of Davidson, Oklahoma.
He told the farmer he ran out of gas, and she took him to a store in Davidson and goes back to the field to locate his car. She found the car three miles south and 1.5 miles west of Tipton.
Hitchcock got a ride from the store in Davidson to Grandfield to search for his car. He was dropped off at State Highway 54 and U.S. Highway 70 in Grandfield. He was last seen walking south into a field.
Altus PD have conducted land and air searches in the area he was last seen. They found footprints and tracked him until the prints disappeared. Police also pined his phone, which last hit on a cell tower just across the boarder in Texas.
The District Attorney’s office requested OSBI investigative assistance with the case yesterday.
Anyone with information about Hitchcock’s whereabouts or anyone who encountered him between November 8 and 9 should contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
