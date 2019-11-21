The Red Cord discusses human trafficking in schools

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A non-profit organization that aims to raise awareness about human trafficking is now starting training for students in schools.
The Red Cord was founded in 2016 and is a non-profit organization that aims to fight human trafficking.Most recently, they have started educating the youth about human trafficking in schools.
“The curriculum is called The Unlock Freedom. It’s specifically designed for middle school and high school students. It’s video based. The curriculum was designed out of Tulsa, Oklahoma and I believe five or six other states have adopted as their curriculum for their students," said Ahsha Morin.
The curriculum is a series of four videos which can be split over two or four days.
“The more time we get to spend with the students the better. It’s a very heavy topic, there’s a lot of information that goes into it, and we’re not here to just throw education and stats at them. We’re here to build a relationship and empower them, and to help their community become better," said Morin.
Cement is the first school in Southwest Oklahoma to have The Red Cord come speak to their students.
“They did an awesome job presenting the information to the kids and basically giving them what they need on the level that they need it at and I thought that was beneficial to them and so far it’s been awesome," said Travis Clift.
Morin said there’s a lot of topics discussed from pornography, sexting, sextortion, and the use of social media.
“We talk about how the traffickers are tricky and how they woo them into creating false relationships," said Morin.
Clift said this is an important topic and all schools should get involved.
“Jump on board. I told my kids the very first day, honestly I didn’t know what to expect, but I told them the more you know, the better equipped you are," said Clift.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.